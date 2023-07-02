After Sena vs Sena, it's NCP vs NCP? What's Praful Patel's role in Ajit Pawar's coup?

Three days after the Shinde-Fadnavis government completed a year in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party is headed towards a split with Ajit Pawar joining hands with the Shinde-Fadnavis government. The political scenario of Maharashtra stands like this: Both Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress party -- the two major partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi -- are riddled with infighting. After a year of Sena vs Sena -- the battle between Uddhav Sena and Eknath Shinde Sena, now it's time for NCP vs NCP - Ajit Pawar's NCP vs Sharad Pawar's NCP -- unless Sharad Pawar has a last-minute masterstroke.

The Nationalist Congress Party is headed for a long NCP vs NCP battle unless Ajit Pawar's coup is supported by Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar takes oath as deputy CM, 3rd time since 2019. What happens to NCP?

The NCP has denied any knowledge of the sudden development which ended with Maharashtra getting a second deputy chief minister within a couple of hours as Ajit Pawar and his band of MLAs did not waste any time and took oath at the Raj Bhavan. Before the oath-taking, Ajit Pawar held a meeting which was attended by both Supriya Sule and Praful Patel.

Ajit Pawar's 'exit' from Maha Vikas Aghadi, NCP: What played behind | A timeline

Praful Patel at Raj Bhavan, sparks speculation

Praful Patel who was appointed as the working president of the NCP along with Supriya Sule sidelining Ajit Pawar was present as Ajit Pawar took the oath as the deputy chief minister. This sparked speculations about whether Ajit Pawar's move had support from the NCP leadership, though NCP leaders, Uddhav Sena MP Sanjay Raut maintained that Sharad Pawar is not with Ajit Pawar.

In some recent interviews, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke about what happened in 2019 -- remains as memorable in Maharashtra's political history as this Sunday's coup-- and said Sharad Pawar had extended his support to a BJP government following which Ajit Pawar was on board to take oath as the deputy CM. Days before the swearing-in of November 23, 2019, Sharad Pawar backed off, Fadnavis claimed.

The presence of Praful Patel at Sunday's swearing-in ceremony keeps the doubt alive whether Sharad Pawar was in the know of the things.

NCP vs NCP possible if Sharad Pawar does not back Ajit

As of now, NCP has officially not backed Ajit Pawar joining hands with the BJP-Shinde Sena government. Ajit Pawar claimed to have the support of around 40 MLAs which will create a Sena versus Sena battle as NCP is headed towards a split between Ajit Pawar's faction and Sharad Pawar's faction -- unless they merge and the NCP supports the BJP-Shinde government. But that will hurt Sharad Pawar's role as a key leader of the opposition alliance ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

