Ajit Pawar takes oath as deputy CM, 3rd time since 2019. What happens to NCP?

Ajit Pawar took the oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra for the third time since 2019 -- in a sudden development about which there was absolute silence in Maharashtra political circle until Sunday morning. In 2019, Ajit Pawar took the oath as the deputy CM as Fadnavis took the oath as the chief minister. That government was replaced by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray in which Ajit Pawar was again the deputy chief minister. On Sunday, the post again went to him -- this time he will be sharing it with Devendra Fadnavis.

Ajit Pawar has not joined the BJP. His taking oath as the deputy chief minister with the support of 40 MLAs, as he claimed, indicates that he is on the way to split the party and proving a majority in the Assembly.

Sharad Pawar can move for disqualification?

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said he had a talk with NCP president Sharad Pawar who said he is strong. Political experts are of the idea that Sharad Pawar will move for the disqualification for the MLAs who joined hands with the government. "I just had a talk with Mr. Sharad Pawar. He said 'I am strong. We have the support of the people. We will rebuild everything again with Uddhav Thackeray.' Yes, people will not tolerate this game for long," Sanjay Raut said.

The NCP said Ajit Pawar's action did not have the 'blessing' of Sharad Pawar. Mahesh Tapase, chief spokesperson of NCP, termed the swearing-in ceremony as a part of ‘Operation Lotus’ of the BJP. “All the leaders, workers, district presidents and frontal organizations are with the NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The party does not support the swearing-in ceremony officially. It is part of ‘Operation Lotus’. Leaders have taken oaths in their individual capacity,” Tapase said in a statement.

The development comes after Ajit Pawar was sidelined in the party while Supriya Sule and Praful Patel were promoted to the post of working presidents of the party.

