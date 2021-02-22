IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / After Sonar Bangla, PM Modi calls for Ashol Paribarton in poll-bound Bengal
Hooghly: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the state assembly election, in Hooghly district, Monday, Feb 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI02_22_2021_000169B)(PTI)
Hooghly: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the state assembly election, in Hooghly district, Monday, Feb 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI02_22_2021_000169B)(PTI)
india news

After Sonar Bangla, PM Modi calls for Ashol Paribarton in poll-bound Bengal

  • Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped an official function attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:06 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for Ashol Paribartan (real transformation) in West Bengal, where assembly elections are due in the next two months, while mounting a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led ruling Trinamool Congress.

He also flagged off the extension of the city’s north-south Metro corridor from Noapara to Dakshineshwar along with a slew of other railway projects. Chief minister Banerjee, however, skipped the function.

“West Bengal needs the Bharatiya Janata Party-government not just for change in power, but for Ashol Paribartan. In a bid to bring in Ashol Paribartan in the present situation of Bengal, the lotus should bloom here,” Modi said while adding that people of Bengal has already decided for a change.

He was addressing a public rally in Hooghly district, around 50 km north of Kolkata. It was the Prime Minister’s second public rally this month in the poll-bound eastern state where the BJP had made deep inroads winning 18 of the 42 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“Development of Bengal is not possible till the time there is syndicate-rule, reign of extortionists, culture of cut money (commission) and an administration that gives shelter to goons. We cannot have development till rule of law is established and the government listens to the common man. Voices are being raised from every corner demanding Ashol Paribartan,” he added as he sharpened his attack against the TMC.

Paribartan was the main slogan of the Trinamool Congress in 2011 when it uprooted the 34-year-old Left Front government. Earlier Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda had said that BJP would transform the state into Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal) in five years.

“Injustice has been done with the pride of Bengal. There is a big politics behind this. It is that politics which gives power to appeasement instead of development and supports vote-bank over patriotism. The same politics stops people in Bengal from performing Durga Puja,” Modi added.

The Prime Minister alleged that the TMC government was not allowing development schemes to be implemented in the state.

“You will be surprised to know what they (TMC) have done to Bengal. Even the country would be surprised to know that out of the 1.5 to 1.75 crore rural households in West Bengal only around two lakh households had access to piped water. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission around 3.6 crore households have received piped water in the country. Even after we released funds and stepped up our efforts only nine lakh households in the state could get piped water. The pace with which the TMC government is working it would take years for households to get piped water,” he said.

He said that there is no dearth of enthusiasm to invest in Bengal but it is the environment, which the government has created - the alleged culture of cut-money and syndicate, which is posing a problem.

“Every son and daughter of Bengal, settled abroad, wants to do something for the state. But they have a complaint – how to contribute even if they want to? Even if you want to take a building on rent you need to pay cut money. They are so notorious that they take cut money from both sides. Without the syndicate’s permission they can’t even take a building on rent,” he said.

He said that while the Centre sends money directly to the bank accounts of farmers and the poor people, the funds of the West Bengal government can’t reach the people without the sanction of extortionists backed by the TMC.

“It for this reason that while TMC leaders in villages are getting richer while the common man is getting poorer. “The Centre released 1,700 crore to the TMC-government. But only 609 crore was used. The government is sitting on the remaining 1,100 crores. This shows that the TMC-government is not bothered about the poor and the daughters of Bengal,” he said.

On Saturday the TMC had launched its main campaign slogan - ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay’ (Bengal wants its own daughter) projecting Mamata Banerjee as the daughter of Bengal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The search operations that spanned three states began on Thursday ended on Sunday. (Representational image/HT Photo)
The search operations that spanned three states began on Thursday ended on Sunday. (Representational image/HT Photo)
india news

IT dept finds undisclosed income of 450 cr of MP Cong lawmaker’s company

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:13 PM IST
  • Congress MLA Nilay Daga and his brother own a soya products group in Betul.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi said the country’s military leadership had fully supported reforms in the defence sector. (Photo PTI)
PM Modi said the country’s military leadership had fully supported reforms in the defence sector. (Photo PTI)
india news

Budget set aside for boosting domestic defence buys: PM Modi

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:12 PM IST
The PM said India should position itself as a defence exporter and take steps to boost its defence manufacturing capabilities
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hooghly: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the state assembly election, in Hooghly district, Monday, Feb 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI02_22_2021_000169B)(PTI)
Hooghly: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the state assembly election, in Hooghly district, Monday, Feb 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI02_22_2021_000169B)(PTI)
india news

After Sonar Bangla, PM Modi calls for Ashol Paribarton in poll-bound Bengal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:06 PM IST
  • Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped an official function attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra is among the top contributors to the coronavirus caseload of the country (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
Maharashtra is among the top contributors to the coronavirus caseload of the country (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
india news

Number of Covid-19 cases dip in Mumbai, zero death recorded; Maha tally down too

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:05 PM IST
  • In a major relief, Mumbai did not register any fatality due to Covid-19 today, the health department update showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The couple during the pre-wedding shoot. (HT Photo)
The couple during the pre-wedding shoot. (HT Photo)
india news

Couple poses with state chopper in pre-wedding shoot; 1 suspended

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Driver Yogeshwar Sai was suspended for violating the safety norms of state hangar and shunted to directorate of aviation Nava Raipur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP flags at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
BJP flags at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
india news

RS bypolls: BJP wins both seats from Gujarat, 1 of them held by Ahmed Patel

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:21 PM IST
The two seats had fallen vacant following the demise of the sitting MPs belonging to the Congress and the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Gandhi drove the tractor from Thrikaripatta to Muttil covering six km, accompanied by several vehicles. (Photo @INCKerala)
Rahul Gandhi drove the tractor from Thrikaripatta to Muttil covering six km, accompanied by several vehicles. (Photo @INCKerala)
india news

Rahul Gandhi leads tractor rally against farm laws in Kerala

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:15 PM IST
These three laws are designed to destroy the agriculture system in the country and give the entire business to two or three friends of PM Modi, said Rahul Gandhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers give finishing touches to the model of the proposed Ram temple that Hindu groups want to build at a religious site in Ayodhya, on a tableau during a media preview of tableaux participating in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 22, 2021. (REUTERS)
Workers give finishing touches to the model of the proposed Ram temple that Hindu groups want to build at a religious site in Ayodhya, on a tableau during a media preview of tableaux participating in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 22, 2021. (REUTERS)
india news

Ayodhya's 'Maryada Purushottam Sriram airport' gets 101 crore in budget

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:07 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet had approved a proposal to name the upcoming airport in Ayodhya in November last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah (File Photo/PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah (File Photo/PTI)
india news

Amit Shah reviews Covid-19 situation as some states report spike in cases

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The review meeting was also attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and top officials of the two ministries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The commission has made the suggestion in a document it uploaded on its website for those appearing for the national ‘cow science exam’ to be held on February 25.( Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times/For Representative Purposes Only)
The commission has made the suggestion in a document it uploaded on its website for those appearing for the national ‘cow science exam’ to be held on February 25.( Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times/For Representative Purposes Only)
india news

'Use cow-dung CNG to get cheap energy': National cow commission

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:56 PM IST
The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog or RKA (national cow commission) has proposed cow dung-based CNG pumps for vehicles, bull semen banks and cow tourism as part of their initiative to encourage "cow entrepreneurship".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The farmers' stir against the laws will continue till the time the Centre accepts their demands of repealing the legislations, Tikait said(ANI)
The farmers' stir against the laws will continue till the time the Centre accepts their demands of repealing the legislations, Tikait said(ANI)
india news

When crowds gather, governments get changed: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

PTI, Sonipat
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:35 PM IST
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader also warned that the government could find it difficult to stay in power if the new agri-marketing laws are not repealed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Oli.(PTI Photo)
File photo: Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Oli.(PTI Photo)
india news

Nepal opens border for Indians, registration and Covid-19 report must for entry

By Mohan Rajput, Rudrapur
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:39 PM IST
  • The border was sealed from both the side in March but India had provided some relaxation to the Nepalese to cross the border.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering during his visit to Kerala on Monday.(ANI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering during his visit to Kerala on Monday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Rahul Gandhi explains how 3 farm laws will hurt agriculture sector

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:40 PM IST
Gandhi also held a tractor rally from Thrikkaipetta to Muttil to express solidarity with the protesting farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Poet Varavara Rao. (HT PHOTO)
Poet Varavara Rao. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Can’t afford Mumbai rent, says Varavara Rao’s family on court’s bail condition

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Varavara RAo's brother-in-law said the poet has no relatives in Mumbai who could take care of him during the bail period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Odisha: 22 years after gangrape case, last of the 3 accused arrested from Maharashtra

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi said Bibekananda Biswal alias Biban, one of the three accused in the 1999 gangrape, was arrested from Amby Valley in Lonavala where he was working as a plumber
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP