After sortie at submarine INS Khanderi, Rajnath says he's more assured of India's security

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday took a sea sortie in thescorpene-class attack submarine INS Khanderi off the coast of Karwar in Karnataka. “Had a wonderful and thrilling experience during my sea sortie of ‘INS Khanderi’ today. Spent hours under the sea and witnessed the combat capabilities and offensive strength of the state-of-the-art Kalvari class submarine,” the defence minister tweeted.“After having the first hand insight into the under water capabilities of the Indian Navy, I’m more assured of India’s security. The Indian Navy is a Modern, Potent & Credible force which has the capability to remain vigilant, valiant and victorious in each and every situation,” he added further.Commissioned by Singh in 2019 at the Mazgaon Docks, INS Kandheri is a diesel-electric attack submarine which has superior stealth and major combat capabilities. The submarine is built under Project 75 at the Mazgaon Docks in collaboration with a French submarine builder.

The Mazgaon Dock has delivered four Scorpene-class submarines under Project 75. The first submarine INS Kalvari which was launched in 2015 and commissioned two years. The third INS Karanj was launched in January 2018 and was commissioned on March 10, 2021 after two years of sea trials. The fourth submarine INS Bela was launched in May 2019 and commissioned in November 2021. INS Vagir, the fifth submarine was launched in November 2020 and has commenced harbour trials. The sixth submarine INS Vagsheer was launched on April 20.

“INS Khanderi is a make in India inspired submarine. It was commissioned by me in the year 2019. The ships and other platforms launched by the Indian Navy have given a boost to the PM Modi's Make in India campaign,” the defence minister said.

The defence minister also reviewed the progress of infrastructure upgrade under ‘Project Seabird’ and interacted with senior Navy officials.

