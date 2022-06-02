After UP, two more BJP-led states make Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ tax-free

After the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government declared Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ tax-free in the state, two more Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-headed states have decided to follow suit. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami have announced that the film will be tax free in their states.

Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote that the decision was made so that “maximum number of youth sees the movie and learn” about the life of Rajput ruler Samrat Prithviraj and a feeling of love can be “inculcated in them towards their motherland”.

“We have decided to make the Akshay Kumar-starrer film based on the life of great warrior ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ tax free in Madhya Pradesh so that more and more youth can see the life of the great emperor and awaken more love for the motherland in them,” Chouhan's post, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ should be seen by all, stressing that the emperor was also “beheaded”, news agency ANI reported. “Coming generations should also take inspiration from him, so we have decided that this film will be tax free in Uttarakhand,” he was quoted as saying.

The Chandra Prakash Dwivedi directorial marks the silver screen debut of former Miss World Manushi Chillar, and is slated to hit the theatres on June 3. The biopic of Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan shows how he fought Mohammad Ghori.

Chouhan and Dhami's reasons to make the film tax-free in their states somewhat echo their UP counterpart Adityanath, who said the move would help a “common man” watch the movie.

Adityanath's decision to declare ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ tax-free in Uttar Pradesh came after he watched the same along with his colleagues at a special screening of the biopic. Kumar, Chillar and Dwivedi were in attendance at the special screening.

On Wednesday, Union home minister Amit Shah also watched the film, with Kumar by his side. Following it, Shah showered praises on the film, saying it depicts India's culture of “respecting women and empowering” them.

