Afternoon brief: BJP huddle for Uttarakhand CM amid uncertainty over Dhami, and all the latest news

After Goa, Manipur, now BJP huddle for Uttarakhand CM, days after poll results

While Yogi Adityanath is set to take oath on Friday as the chief minister for a second straight term, the BJP has not yet revealed the names of the CMs in three other states ten days after the election results. Read more

In Ukraine's war-battered Mariupol, major European steel plant damaged: 5 points

One of Europe's biggest iron and steel plants, Azovstal, has been badly damaged as the Russian forces lay siege to the city, news agency AFP reported quoting local officials. Ukrainian lawmaker Lesia Vasylenko posted a video of explosions with thick columns of grey and black smoke rising from the buildings. "One of the biggest metallurgic plants in Europe was destroyed. The economic losses for Ukraine are huge. The environment is devastated," she tweeted. Read more

Kinzhal hypersonic to Iskander missile: Weapons Russia is using to pound Ukraine

The fighting between Russia and Ukraine is about to enter its 4th week. Cities after cities are being bombed by Russia, with Ukrainians forced to take refuge in bomb shelters to protect themselves from missile strikes and artillery shelling. Watch more

IPL 2022: From fragile batting unit to lack of quality pacers; Focus on Hardik as Gujarat Titans look to iron out chinks

Skipper Hardik Pandya was tight-lipped on his return to bowling but the experience of leading an IPL franchise can saddle him with responsibilities with the ball. The 28-year-old cricketer from Baroda has been battling fitness issues since his back injury. Read more

The Kashmir Files box office day 9 collection: Anupam Kher film mints ₹24 crore, all set to cross ₹150 crore-mark

The film earned just shy of ₹25 crore at the box office on its second Saturday, taking its overall earnings to ₹141 crore. Read more

International Day of Happiness 2022: Yoga tips to boost overall happiness

For staying positive and happy, it is imperative to keep the mind in positive frame of mind. Yoga Master Grand Master Akshar tells us how to work on achieving daily happiness. Read more

