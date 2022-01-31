Afternoon brief: Akhilesh Yadav heads to file nomination from UP's Karhal, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uttar Pradesh election 2022: ‘This nomination is a mission’, tweets Akhilesh as he heads to Karhal

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav is on his way to file nomination papers for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election from Karhal constituency in Mainpuri district. This is the first time that the four-time Member of Parliament (MP) will contest an assembly seat. Read more

Ambedkar's ideals guiding principle for govt, says President Kovind | 10 points

President of India Ram Nath Kovind officially inaugurated the Budget session of Parliament as he delivered an address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday. Read more

'I had a chat with Kohli during IPL 2021 first half. He was then talking about stepping away': Ponting's huge revelation

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Monday made a massive revelation on Virat Kohli's decision to step away from T20I captaincy, a decision which he had announced back in September, before the start of India's T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE. Read more

Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover likely to get fired from BharatPe on fraud charges: report

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover is in a soup. The BharatPe co-founder and managing director is likely going to be fired from the company under suspicion of fraud. Read more

Tata Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric car, hits new sales milestone

Nexon EV continues to drive Tata Motors' electric car sales in India. The company has now clocked more than 13,500 units of Nexon EV in India since its launch two years ago. The Nexon EV is currently the best-selling electric car in the passenger vehicle segment in India. Read more

Jennifer Garner posts viral video of fox in snow to share how she feels about Monday

Are you someone who, despite trying, is unable to start Monday on a happy note? Do you often find yourself looking for such posts on this day that will make it brighter? In case you’re searching the same today too, here is a post posted by Jennifer Garner that may do the trick. Read more

Shraddha Kapoor is 'Pretty in Pink' in cute strappy midi dress for mirror selfies: See here

Feminine, floral, and sometimes flirty - these three aesthetics define Shraddha Kapoor's wardrobe. The actor's affinity towards wearing casual and trendy ensembles has made her one of the most fashionably relatable celebrities. Read more

Pakistan economy bleeds, China to help Imran Khan govt with $3BN loan?

In a desperate bid to fix the massive foreign exchange crisis, Pakistan has set its sight on a $3bn from China. As per Pak media report, the Imran Khan govt is considering requesting China for yet another loan. Watch more

