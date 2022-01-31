Jennifer Garner posts viral video of fox in snow to share how she feels about Monday

Are you someone who, despite trying, is unable to start Monday on a happy note? Do you often find yourself looking for such posts on this day that will make it brighter? In case you’re searching the same today too, here is a post posted by Jennifer Garner that may do the trick. In this Instagram post, she shared a fox video to showcase how she feels about this particular day. There is a chance that you’ll find the post absolutely relatable too.

The video was originally posted on the official Instagram page of National Park Service. “Oo-de-lally, oo-de-lally, golly, what a day! Oof! That's what the fox might say. Why does the fox jump? Like most foxes, red foxes hunt mice and voles, which they detect through the snow, thanks to their advanced hearing abilities. Once a red fox pinpoints its prey's location, it leaps high into the air and nosedives in. All the while, the mice and voles are jumpin' fences, dodgin' trees, an tryin' to get away. Video: A red fox at Yellowstone walkin' through the forest, diving for some food on a cold winter day,” they wrote in their post.

“Shoot, it’s going to be Monday again,” Jennifer Garner gave a hilarious twist and wrote while re-posting the video.

We won’t show what the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been posted about nine hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.2 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I have watched this 1000 times,” wrote an Instagram user. “That’s right up my alley. See you there,” posted another. “Me too…,” shared a third. “That’s me right now,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?