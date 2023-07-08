Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Amarnath Yatra suspended as part of Jammu-Srinagar highway caves in amid rain; and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Amarnath Yatra suspended as part of Jammu-Srinagar highway caves in amid rain; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 08, 2023 01:02 PM IST

Amarnath Yatra from Jammu suspended due to inclement weather

The annual Amarnath pilgrimage was suspended from Jammu City on Saturday morning following heavy rains that triggered landslides, mudslides and washed away a stretch of road on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district. Read more

Part of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway that caved in amid heavy rainfall on Saturday. (HT Photo )
No Rohit, Kohli, Hardik, Jadeja in India's Asian Games squad; BCCI makes 5 major announcements

After the historic announcement of clearing India's men's and women's cricket teams' participation in the Asian Games 2023 set to take place in Hangzhou, Chinna in September-October, BCCI on Saturday, confirmed that no World Cup-bound cricketers will be considered for selection in the men's team for Asian Games. Read more

Chiranjeevi shares pics from luxury flight as he flies to US for 'short holiday' with wife

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi flew to the US for a 'short holiday' with his wife Surekha ahead of starting his next project. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Chiranjeevi shared several pictures, giving a glimpse inside their luxury flight. Read more

Diana Penty stuns in a show-stopping printed dress for Dior's exhibition at Paris Haute Couture Week. Check out her pics

Each Haute Couture Week attracts a lineup of Indian celebrities showcasing India's rich fashion heritage on a global platform, and this year, Diana Penty was among them. With Dior being the go-to fashion house, after their remarkable show celebrating Indian handicrafts, it's no surprise that many celebrities were drawn towards it. Read more

Elon Musk reacts to ‘Lizard boy’ tweet from parody account

Meta’s Instagram rolled out the new text-based Threads app on July 5. Dubbed as ‘Twitter killer’, this competitor app saw millions of registrations just within a few hours of its launch. Besides creating a chatter among netizens, the launch Threads has also added fuel to the much-talked ‘cage fight’ between Twitter owner Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

