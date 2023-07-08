Diana Penty stuns in a show-stopping printed dress for Dior's exhibition at Paris Haute Couture Week. Check out her pics

Each Haute Couture Week attracts a lineup of Indian celebrities showcasing India's rich fashion heritage on a global platform, and this year, Diana Penty was among them. With Dior being the go-to fashion house, after their remarkable show celebrating Indian handicrafts, it's no surprise that many celebrities were drawn towards it. Recently, Diana attended the opening of an exhibition at La Galerie Dior, which pays tribute to the fashion house's history. With her irresistible elegance and desi glamour, the actress is undoubtedly leaving her mark on the global fashion scene. In her recent Instagram post, she flaunted a stunning printed maxi dress, and previously she opted for a metallic bronze-gold gown. As we eagerly await her next look, let's take some style inspiration from this fashion diva. (Also read: Diana Penty takes over Zuhair Murad's Paris Haute Couture Week show with her irresistible elegance in plunge-neck gown ) Diana Penty steals the spotlight at Paris Haute Couture Week as she attends Dior's new exhibition in a stunning printed dress. (Instagram/@dianapenty)

Diana Penty Stuns in a Tunic-Style Dior Outfit

On Friday, the actress pleasantly surprised her fans by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption, "A date with Dior!" Celebrity stylist Namita Alexander curated Diana's look, featuring a stunning maxi dress from Dior. The actress opted for minimal styling, allowing the ensemble to shine. Her pictures quickly went viral on social media, receiving numerous likes and comments from fans who praised and complimented her. One fan wrote, "Gorgeous," while another commented, "Style queen." Many others expressed their admiration with heart and fire emojis. Let's take a moment to appreciate the beauty of her pictures.

For her look, Diana opted for a stylish black maxi dress with a captivating print in shades of purple, green, and blue. The dress was enhanced with a small side slit, adding an extra touch of glamour. Completing her ensemble, she carried a black bucket sling bag, wore black tie-on flats, and Dior statement earrings. With the assistance of a celebrity makeup and hair artist, Diana completed her look with minimal makeup, including nude lipstick, darkened brows, and mascara-coated lashes. Her hair was styled in a chic bun with flicks framing her face, giving her an absolutely stunning appearance.

