Diana Penty does two glamorous outfit changes as she enjoys Paris Couture Week, fan says 'Stop looking so hot': Watch

Actor Diana Penty flew to Paris, France, to attend the ongoing Paris Haute Couture Week. After kickstarting the fashion week with Indian designer Rahul Mishra's spectacular show, Diana painted the Parisian streets red in a gorgeous red maxi dress and attended the Georges Chakra Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Couture show. Scroll through to see both the outfits worn by Diana. Diana Penty changes into two glamorous outfits during Paris Couture Week. (Instagram)

Diana Penty makes heads turn at Georges Chakra's show

Diana Penty attended Georges Chakra's Fall/Winter 2023-24 Couture show during the Haute Couture Week in Paris. Diana slipped into a fresh off-the-runway glamorous mini blazer dress for the event. It boasts the designer's theme for the latest collection - the Baroque era, Art Deco and the chiaroscuro technique. The actor shared her photos with the caption, "Fresh off the runway, baby! Georges Chakra, thank you for having me." See the images below.

Diana Penty's Georges Chakra outfit decoded

Diana Penty's mini blazer dress is in a black shade decorated with gold tassel embellishments. It features a shawl satin lapel collar, a plunging neckline, a double-breasted design, front button closures, mini hem length, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She wore the ensemble with black high-heel pumps, a clear top handle bag, vintage sunglasses, winged eyeliner, nude lip shade, minimal makeup, and a centre-parted open hairdo.

Diana's red dress

Diana Penty's second outfit during Couture Week is a gorgeous gown. The star painted the streets of Paris a romantic red in the ensemble featuring an asymmetric neckline, exaggerated sleeves with pleated design, a figure-skimming silhouette enhancing her svelte frame, and a maxi-length hem.

Diana accessorised the ensemble with tinted black sunglasses. Lastly, she chose nude lip shade, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, and minimal makeup for the glam picks. A centre-parted open wavy hairdo gave a finishing touch to Diana's red gown.

Fans loved Diana Penty's fashion week looks

Fans loved Diana Penty's two fashionable looks and complimented her. One user wrote, "Please stop looking so hot every time." Another commented, "Emily in Paris." A fan wrote, "Simply stunning." Another fan remarked, "Always so gorgeous."