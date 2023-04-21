Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Arvind Kejriwal's sharp reaction to Delhi court firing, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Arvind Kejriwal's sharp reaction to Delhi court firing, and all the latest news

'Can't be left to Ram Bharose': Arvind Kejriwal's sharp reaction to Delhi's Saket court firing

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted sharply to a firing incident on the Saket court premises in which a woman and her lawyer were shot at on Friday morning. Read more

SC agrees to hear on April 28 plea against caste survey in Bihar

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on April 28 a fresh plea against the Bihar government’s decision to conduct a caste-based survey in the state. Read more

Passengers dance to Sapna Chaudhary’s Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal aboard flight. Watch

There’s something about peppy songs that just make people get on their feet and groove. One such song that may make people break into a dance no matter where they are is Sapna Chaudhary’s Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal. Read more

Vir Das, Nargis Fakhri, Ravi Kishan and more stars react to losing Blue Tick on Twitter: ‘Why me!? Mr Musk?’

Vir Das has the perfect reaction to his blue tick verification disappearing from Twitter, and he has declared he is okay with anyone impersonating him on the social media platform. Read more

'I don't want to talk about him; he shouldn't even be in this team': Ex-BCCI selector destroys Manish Pandey on live TV

The Delhi Capitals finally got off the mark on the IPL 2023 points table but it wasn’t before they huffed and puffed their way to a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. Read more

