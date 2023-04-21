Vir Das, Nargis Fakhri, Ravi Kishan and more stars react to losing Blue Tick on Twitter: ‘Why me!? Mr Musk?’

Vir Das has the perfect reaction to his blue tick verification disappearing from Twitter, and he has declared he is okay with anyone impersonating him on the social media platform. In a fun response to the development, Vir said people should take it to be an impersonator's account if they feel offended by his tweets and should believe it to be his account if they like the posts. (Also read: Amid SC hearing, comedian Vir Das defends same-sex marriage) Vir Das responds to blue tick disappearing from his Twitter account.

In a series of tweets, Vir wrote, "I like this world. To verify an artist, buy tickets, not ticks...Bye blue tick. I’m okay with someone impersonating me on twitter. You deal with the things they call me ..How about this? If you like what I’m saying…it’s the real me. If you’re pissed off/offended/looking to take action/going to complain to some sort of metaphorical papa…..this account belongs to an unverified impersonator. Cool?"

Nargis Fakhri also tweeted about it and wrote Friday morning, “I never really come on here. i just noticed I’m no longer verified with that blue thingy. So now everyone with a blue check pays a fee for it. Hmm okay. if anyone can buy it then what’s the point.”

On Thursday, Twitter removed the legacy verified blue ticks from all accounts and the only individual Twitter users with verified blue checkmarks are the ones paying for Twitter Blue - a monthly subscription of ₹650-700. Several other celebs also reacted to the new development.

Prakash Raj wrote, "Bye bye #BlueTick …. It was nice having you….my journey ..my conversations..my sharing…will continue with my people … you take care #justasking." Ravi Kishan also tweeted his response and wrote, "Why me ..???? Blue tick gone ????????????? Mr musk ????"

Many others Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt have also lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts.

Initially introduced in 2009 as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information, the blue tick was supposed to be taken down earlier this month. Previously, there were no charges for the verification and the blue tick. After he took over the company last year, Elon Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks.

Vir Das directed the Netflix stand-up special Landing that released in December last year. Prior to the show, he did Vir Das: For India that also bagged an International Emmy nomination in the best comedy category in 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON