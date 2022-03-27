Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Bodies of Indian students who died in Canada accident to be repatriated Monday and all the latest news
india news

Afternoon brief: Bodies of Indian students who died in Canada accident to be repatriated Monday and all the latest news

Published on Mar 27, 2022 12:59 PM IST
Canada accident deaths: Bodies of 5 Indian students to be repatriated tomorrow

Four of the students were from Punjab, while Pawan Kumar was from Haryana. The process of transporting the remains is being facilitated by India’s consulate in Toronto. Read more

In praise of Padma Shri Swami Sivananda, 126, PM says - 'Saw on social media...'

"His life is a source of inspiration for all of us, I pray for his long life. He is passionate about yoga and lives a very healthy life," the prime minister said in the latest episode of his radio address. Read more

'Fits the game plan of Hindutva': Sitaram Yechury on 'The Kashmir Files'

Senior Left leader and CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury believes that the recently released 'The Kashmir Files' movie has presented 'half-truth' about the events that led to the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir Valley in 1989-1990. Watch more

