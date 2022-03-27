Afternoon brief: Bodies of Indian students who died in Canada accident to be repatriated Monday and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Canada accident deaths: Bodies of 5 Indian students to be repatriated tomorrow

Four of the students were from Punjab, while Pawan Kumar was from Haryana. The process of transporting the remains is being facilitated by India’s consulate in Toronto. Read more

In praise of Padma Shri Swami Sivananda, 126, PM says - 'Saw on social media...'

"His life is a source of inspiration for all of us, I pray for his long life. He is passionate about yoga and lives a very healthy life," the prime minister said in the latest episode of his radio address. Read more

'Fits the game plan of Hindutva': Sitaram Yechury on 'The Kashmir Files'

Senior Left leader and CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury believes that the recently released 'The Kashmir Files' movie has presented 'half-truth' about the events that led to the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir Valley in 1989-1990. Watch more

'That will be under threat if Virat opens for RCB': Ravi Shastri makes massive Kohli prediction for IPL 2022

Should Kohli continue to open for RCB in IPL 2022 or should he bat at No.3 ? This has been a big question for RCB fans ahead of the start of their campaign. Read more

Anupam Kher disappointed after Kejriwal's comment on The Kashmir Files: 'Even an anpadh gawaar doesn't talk like this'

Actor Anupam Kher has slammed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over his 'crude, insensitive' remarks on The Kashmir Files. In a new interview, Anupam said that CM Kejriwal was trying to do a 'stand up comedian's job' in the Delhi Assembly. He also added that Arvind Kejriwal shouldn't come across as a caricature. Criticising his The Kashmir Files comment, Anupam said that even an illiterate person doesn't talk in such a manner. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor in shimmering mini dress serves a steaming hot look at Lakme Fashion Week: Check out pics

Janhvi Kapoor attended Manish Malhotra's show at FDCI Lakme Fashion Week 2022 in a shimmering mini dress with a thigh-high slit and a back cut-out. The star served a steaming hot look in the ensemble. Read more