Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Congress terms all-party meet on Manipur ‘too little, too late’; all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Congress terms all-party meet on Manipur ‘too little, too late’; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 22, 2023 01:08 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress terms all-party meet on Manipur ‘too little, too late’, charges at Centre

The Congress on Thursday said that Narendra Modi-led central government's first outreach across the political spectrum on clashes in Manipur was a move “too little, too late”. Read more

Congress leader KC Venugopal(Congress/Twitter)
Congress leader KC Venugopal(Congress/Twitter)

Supriya Sule supports Ajit Pawar's ambition for NCP post: 'As a sister...'

A day after Ajit Pawar said he does not want to remain the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and wants to immerse himself in party work, NCP working president Supriya Sule said as a sister she wants his brother's wishes to be fulfilled. Read more

Michael Jordan's 'Flu Game' sneakers sold at a whopping $1.38 million

On the 25th anniversary of Michael Jordan's iconic game-winning shot in the 1998 NBA Finals, the sneakers he famously wore during the Flu Game fetched a staggering sum of $1.38 million at auction. Read more

Kriti Sanon’s mom shares cryptic post amid Adipurush row: ‘Insaan ki galtiyo ko nahi uski bhavna samjho'

The makers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush have been receiving backlash for the movie's VFX as well as the dialogues and costumes used in the Om Raut film. Read more

Sidharth Malhotra loves Kiara Advani's pics in red outfit for Satyaprem Ki Katha event with Kartik Aaryan. See inside

Actor Kiara Advani attended the song launch of Sun Sajni from her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai on Wednesday. Read more

'He brought my name into it, no wonder he bowled like that': Ponting destroys Ollie Robinson after Khawaja spat

The first Test of the Ashes series saw drama unfolding on the final day as Australia skipper Pat Cummins put out a solid performance with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 44 to steer the side to a famous two-wicket win in Edgbaston. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
congress manipur ajit pawar + 1 more
congress manipur ajit pawar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out