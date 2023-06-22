Home / Trending / Michael Jordan's 'Flu Game' sneakers sold at a whopping $1.38 million

Michael Jordan's 'Flu Game' sneakers sold at a whopping $1.38 million

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 22, 2023 11:29 AM IST

Michael Jordan's ‘flu game’ sneakers were sold at a whopping 1.38 million. The sneakers were sold at an auction by Goldin.

On the 25th anniversary of Michael Jordan's iconic game-winning shot in the 1998 NBA Finals, the sneakers he famously wore during the Flu Game fetched a staggering sum of $1.38 million at auction. Michael scored an incredible 38 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter and the thrilling go-ahead three-pointer with 25 seconds remaining, in addition to grabbing 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals in the game. He accomplished this feat while barely able to stand due to food poisoning.

Michael Jordan's 'Flu Game' sneakers sold.(Goldin)
Michael Jordan's 'Flu Game' sneakers sold.(Goldin)

Also Read: Michael Jordan's iconic Olympic Jersey to hit auction block

After the game ended, Michael Jordan signed his sneakers and gave them to Preston Truman, a ball boy for the Utah Jazz. Truman had earned Jordan's favor by regularly bringing him applesauce before games. As a gesture of appreciation, Jordan graciously gifted his signed sneakers to Truman. The trainers remained in Truman's ownership for 15 years before he submitted them to Grey Flannel Auctions in 2013 for sale, according to Goldin.

Take a look at Michael Jordan's signed shoes here:

Michael Jordan's signed shoes at auction.(Goldin.)
Michael Jordan's signed shoes at auction.(Goldin.)

Earlier, at a Sotheby's auction, a pair of Michael Jordan's shoes was sold for $2.2 million. The Air Jordan 13 trainers he wore during The Last Dance in the 1998 NBA Finals were among those up for auction. Due to their black and red color scheme, which Jordan favored for most of his career, the sneakers that were sold are known as Bred.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
michael jordan sneaker
michael jordan sneaker
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out