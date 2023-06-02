Going once, going twice! Michael Jordan's iconic Olympic Jersey to hit auction block

A significant piece of American-basketball history is about to hit the auction block in Los Angeles in June. FILE PHOTO: U.S. basketball player Michael Jordan (2nd R) flashes a victory sign as he stands with team mates Larry Bird (L), Scottie Pippen and Clyde Drexler (R), nicknamed the "Dream Team" after winning the Olympic gold in Barcelona, Spain on August 8, 1992. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/File Photo(REUTERS)

A sweat-stained jersey worn by the legendary Michael Jordan during a practice session at the 1992 Olympic Games will be up for auction, with an estimated sale price ranging between $400,000 and $600,000.

This white jersey, adorned with red, white, and blue trim and the inscription 'USA Basketball' on the front, holds immense value for collectors and basketball enthusiasts alike.

The jersey is also signed by Jordan himself.

The auction, featuring this remarkable piece of sports memorabilia, is part of a larger event called the "Julien’s Auction’s Sports Legends" collection, dedicated to showcasing various sports-related items and collectibles.

The auction will take place from June 23 to 25 in Beverly Hills, California.

The 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona hold a special place in basketball history. It marked the first time that professional NBA players were allowed to compete, leading to the formation of the iconic U.S. basketball "Dream Team." This dream team consisted of some of the greatest basketball players of all time, including Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson. Dominating the competition, the team easily secured the gold medal for the United States.

The significance of this jersey goes beyond its association with the basketball legend and the Dream Team.

Proceeds from the auction of the Jordan collection, including the sweat-stained jersey, will be donated to benefit a center for women and children's health in Nairobi, Kenya. The charitable aspect adds another layer of value to this already highly sought-after item.

Aside from Jordan, the auction features several other notable lots, each with its own significance in the world of sports. One such item is a grass-stained soccer jersey worn by the legendary Brazilian footballer Pele in 1971. With Pele's illustrious career and global impact, this jersey holds immense sentimental value for football enthusiasts.

The “Sports Legends” auction includes items from other sports icons such as Kobe Bryant, Floyd Mayweather, Diego Maradona, Babe Ruth, and Rafael Nadal.

The jersey has been in Brian Mclntyre’s possession for over a decade and now he figures to let it go.

Mclntyre stated, “I’ve enjoyed it and it’s just the right time to do this,” added, “And it’s easier to do this that it is to leave things for my kids.”

The Legendary Nike athlete is aware of the decision to auction the jersey.

As the bidding commences in June, anticipation builds among collectors worldwide.