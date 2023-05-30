Scottie Pippen calls Michael Jordan a 'Horrible Player' in a controversial podcast interview

Tensions rise as the stars of the legendary Chicago Bulls dynasty, Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan, find themselves at odds. FILE PHOTO: U.S. basketball player Michael Jordan (2nd R) flashes a victory sign as he stands with team mates Larry Bird (L), Scottie Pippen and Clyde Drexler (R), nicknamed the "Dream Team" after winning the Olympic gold in Barcelona, Spain on August 8, 1992. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/File Photo(REUTERS)

In a recent appearance on Stacey King's podcast "Gimme the Hot Sauce," Pippen made controversial comments about his former teammate, referring to Jordan as a "horrible player" when discussing the greatest player in NBA history.

Pippen expressed his skepticism about the concept of an individual being considered the greatest in a team sport like basketball. He specifically mentioned Jordan's time with the Bulls before Pippen joined the team, stating, "I've seen Michael Jordan play before I came to the Bulls. You guys have seen him play. He was a horrible player."

The six-time NBA champion delved into what it was like playing alongside "His Airness."

Pippen claimed that Jordan was difficult to play with, often engaging in a one-on-one style of play and taking questionable shots. “He was horrible to play with. It was all 1-on-1. He’s shooting bad shots. All of a sudden, we become a team and we start winning. Everybody forgot who he was,” he stated.

“He was a player that, really, winning wasn’t at the top of his category. It was scoring,” a perspective he believed was not adequately portrayed in the "Last Dance" documentary, which aired on ESPN in 2020.

Notably, Jordan's early years with the Bulls showcased his extraordinary scoring abilities. In his first three seasons, he averaged a stunning 31.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and five assists per game. During the 1986-87 season, Jordan reached a career-high average of 37.1 points per game.

Despite the Nike ambassador’s individual success, the Bulls struggled to make a deep playoff run during that period, never advancing past the first round.

Pippen ushering his success

Following his appearance on the podcast, the 33 jersey wearer took to Instagram to highlight his own achievements and impact on the game.

“From humble beginnings to 6 championships, 2 gold medals, Hall of Fame, and leading the Bulls franchise with the most playoff wins. Here’s to the unsung heroes… Cheers!” the Instagram post read.

With 123 team playoff wins, Pippen holds the record for the most in the franchise's history, with Jordan closely trailing at 119.

The feud between Pippen and Jordan

The dynamic duo that dominated the American basketball court for over a decade with the Chicago Bulls, Pippen and Michael Jordan once shared a strong bond. However, recent years have seen their relationship grow strained. Following the release of the widely acclaimed documentary series, "The Last Dance," Pippen voiced his criticism regarding his portrayal and Jordan's alleged condescending attitude.

In November 2021, Pippen expressed his discontent, stating, "They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates."

ALSO READ| NBA referee, Eric Lewis under investigation for Twitter burner account: What's at stake for veteran official?

Beyond their shared past on the court, the connection between the former basketball duo now takes an interesting turn. Pippen's ex-wife and mother of their four children, Larsa Pippen, has found love with Jordan's son, Marcus.

Larsa, known for her appearances on the reality show "Real Housewives of Miami," openly discusses her relationship with the younger Jordan.