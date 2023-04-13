Michael Jordan's sneakers sold for a record-breaking $2.2 million at an auction

A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes were sold at Sotheby's auction for $2.2 million (approximately ₹18 crores). The auctioned shoes were a part of the Air Jordan 13 sneakers he wore during the 1998 NBA finals, known as The Last Dance. The sneakers that were sold are called Bred because of their black and red colour, which is a look that Jordan preferred for most of his career. Michael Jordan's shoes sold for $2.2 million. (Twitter/@@Sothebys)

As per Sotheby's website, NBA forbade Jordan from wearing his first pair of Breds. Michael would receive a $5,000 punishment every game from the NBA since the colours went against their rigorous uniform policy. While the league banned the Breds, Nike promoted them as rebellious shoes, noting in an ad that “Fortunately, the NBA can't stop you from wearing them.”

Once these shoes were auctioned, Sotheby's took to Twitter to share the news. They wrote, "Another historic day at #SothebysNewYork! Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 2 Air Jordan 13s from the famous 'The Last Dance' season sold for $2.2 million, setting a new world record for the most valuable sneakers ever sold."

