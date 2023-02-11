Afternoon brief: Delhi LG orders removal of AAP nominees from boards of discoms, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi LG Saxena orders removal of AAP members on board of private DISCOMS

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has removed Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Jasmine Shah and AAP MP ND Gupta's son, Naveen ND Gupta from the position of 'Government Nominees' on the Board of Private DISCOMS. Read more

Mira Rajput-Shahid Kapoor's 'Ladkiwale' look for Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's shaadi shows how to glam up as guests

Actor Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in an intimate and dreamy ceremony held at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The wedding celebrations were an intimate affair, attended by close friends and family. The guest list also included Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Rajput. Read more

‘Nobody could flirt with Jeetendra, his girlfriend Shobha was too possessive’: Mumtaz

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During her busy career in the 60s-70s, Mumtaz was often linked with many of her co-stars. These included Shammi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna and others. However, link-up with Jeetendra was next to impossible, thanks to his then girlfriend, now-wife Shobha Kapoor. Read more

Watch: BCCI releases unseen footage of Rahul Dravid's stirring speech for debutants Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat

‘Rubbed salt and lemon into Australia’s wounds': Jadeja's jibe after Axar, Shami help India take huge lead in 1st Test

Axar Patel dashed Australia's all hopes of wrapping up the Indian tail early on Day 3 of the first Test in Nagpur by slamming a well-constructed 84. He was well supported by a quickfire knock by pacer Mohammed Shami (37 off 47 balls) as India piled on 400 in their first innings, stretching their lead to a massive 223 runs. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yashraj Mukhate reimagines Besharam Rang as a song made in the 60s

Besharam Rang from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s latest film Pathaan has turned into a hit. If you are a regular user of social media, you may have seen videos that show netizens dancing to the hit track or singing the song with their own twists. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON