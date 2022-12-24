Afternoon brief: Donald Trump ‘lit the fire’ of US Capitol riots, says probe panel, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Donald Trump ‘lit the fire’ of US Capitol riots, panel says | 5 points

The US Congress on Friday approved new election rules in response to the January 6 Capitol riots last year, in the most significant legislative action the Congress has yet taken against former US President Donald Trump’s aggressive efforts to upend the 2020 election results, multiple reports have highlighted. Read more.

‘Overflowing hospital morgues in China… worsening Covid yet to come': Expert

Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and health economist, who had recently warned that “over 60 per cent of China's and 10 per cent of the Earth's population will likely be infected over the next 90 days” due to Covid-19, on Saturday claimed that a "top tier level A” hospital in Beijing ran out of beds and oxygen tanks. Read more.

8 Sabarimala pilgrims killed as car falls into gorge

Eight pilgrims of Sabarimala hill shrine in Kerala died on Friday night after their car overturned and fell into a gorge near Kumily in Idukki district, police said. Read more.

'If things don't go well against Australia...': Karthik throws huge warning for India star after failures vs Bangladesh

Team India's star opener KL Rahul led the side in the two-Test series against Bangladesh; while the side enjoyed a dominant outing in the first Test and continues to hold an edge over the hosts in the second, Rahul's individual performances leave much to be desired. Read more.

India's 5G, Artemis mission to Elon Musk's Twitter takeover: Top 5 moments from sci-tech

As we wave farewell to 2022, the world has witnessed many new scientific and technological achievements in the last 12 months. Read more.

Merry Christmas 2022: 6 easy and amazing Christmas greeting card ideas

Merry Christmas 2022: The Christmas season is here, bringing with it mouthwatering treats, beautiful décor, and lovely attire. Read more.

Woman left hanging from a roof, toddler's quick action saves her from injuries

In times of stress, swift action prevents tragedies and saves lives. The same thing happened when a young child discovered his mother hanging from a garage door after the ladder she was standing on fell. Read more.

