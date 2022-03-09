Afternoon brief: Goa Congress says candidates ‘voluntarily’ staying at resort ahead of counting, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Goa Congress says candidates voluntarily staying at resort ahead of counting

Goa Congress general secretary Sunil Kauthankar said candidates have decided to stay together voluntarily, while adding a number of senior leaders from other states were in the coastal state to manage the post-poll scenario. Read more

Ukraine's first lady's warning: 'There won't be a safe place in world if...'

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska - in a rare public statement since the war started about two weeks ago - slammed the Kremlin over "the mass murder of civilians", which she said, has been called a "special operation" by "propoganda outlets". Read more

'It is over for them. They won't qualify': Aakash Chopra predicts WTC Finalists; says it 'won't be easy' for Team India

Former India opener Aakash Chopra, while listing down the chances of all sides for a qualification in the final of the tournament, insisted that it is going to be difficult for India. Read more

‘Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi could be at par with Nargis, Seema Biswas, Meena Kumari,' says Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has high praise for his film Gangubai Kathiawadi's lead actor, Alia Bhatt. He even called her performance at par with some of India's acting icons. Read more

2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV launched in India at price of ₹64.90 lakh

Lexus India on Wednesday launched the 2022 Lexus NX 350h at ₹64.90 (ex showroom). The bookings were opened back in January, and the company claims it received encouraging response so far. <strong>Read more</strong>

Man walks 107 meters underwater in one breath, creates world record

The clip shows a man creating a world record by walking 107 meters underwater in one breath. In fact, with this feat he grabbed the title for the longest underwater walk with one breath (male). Read more

