Afternoon brief: Himachal Pradesh rain toll rises to 74, waterlogging in Dehradun; and all the latest news

Himachal Pradesh rain toll rises to 74; waterlogging in Dehradun’s Kaluwala

The death toll in Himachal Pradesh rain-related incidents has jumped to 74 amid reports of fresh flash floods and landslides. Among those who died, 21 were killed due to major landslides at Shiva temple in Summer Hill, Fagli, and Krishnanagar. Eight people are still feared buried under the temple debris. Read Here.

Why Ravi Shastri's idea of Virat Kohli batting at No.4 for India is straight-up flawed

It's October of 2014. Virat Kohli is in the worst phase of his career. Four months had elapsed since the horror that was the Test series in England, but Kohli's mental scars were yet to heal. He had last scored a century in February against Bangladesh and by the time India took on West Indies, Kohli had gone eight innings without a half-century. During the second ODI in Delhi, an unexpected scene played out. At the fall of Shikhar Dhawan's wicket, out walked Ambati Rayudu – a move that silenced the Feroz Shah Kotla crowd. Read Here.

UAE astronaut's heartening chat with his son will melt your heart. Watch

Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) Space Centre in UAE recently shared a heartening video of their astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi. The clip shows Sultan Al Neyadi, currently on a six-month space mission to the International Space Station, having a wholesome interaction with his son via video call. Read Here.

Loved Ananya Pandey's sizzling red bodycon strappy dress for Dream Girl 2 promotions? It costs 98k

Ananya Pandey is currently busy promoting her upcoming film "Dream Girl 2" and her stunning promotional looks are doing the rounds on social media. From Gen Z-inspired chic looks to sartorial saree, Ananya is hitting the mark and proving her fashion prowess with every look. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps sharing snippets of her stylish looks, providing a treasure trove of inspiration for all fashion lovers. In her latest look, the actress embraced her sexy side as she donned a fiery red hot bodycon dress that set our screens ablaze. Read Here.

Zoya Akhtar responds as Instagram user asks her to show normal Muslims with ‘one positive story that is not oppressed’

Made In Heaven season 2 creator Zoya Akhtar was recently questioned by an Instagram user over the portrayal of Muslim characters in her shows and films. The user seem to have hinted at Dia Mirza's character in episode 6 titled The Warrior Princess in the show. Dia played Shehnaz, who tried to kill herself when her husband (played by Pravin Dabas) marries for the second time which is allowed in Islam. Zoya went on to list out several powerful characters from her various films and shows in response to the user. Read Here.

"Nysa Devgan, Malaika Arora, Orhan Awatramani at AP Dhillon's party

Orhan Awatramani shared some inside pics from AP Dhillon's party after screening of his docuseries AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind. See Here.

