Zoya Akhtar responds as Instagram user asks her to show normal Muslims with ‘one positive story that is not oppressed’

Made In Heaven season 2 creator Zoya Akhtar was recently questioned by an Instagram user over the portrayal of Muslim characters in her shows and films. The user seem to have hinted at Dia Mirza's character in episode 6 titled The Warrior Princess in the show. Dia played Shehnaz, who tried to kill herself when her husband (played by Pravin Dabas) marries for the second time which is allowed in Islam. Zoya went on to list out several powerful characters from her various films and shows in response to the user. Also read: Tarun Tahiliani slams Made In Heaven 2 makers: ‘Fictitious designer representing fictitious label used our garments’ Dia Mirza as Shehnaz from Made In Heaven 2 (left) and Zoya Akhtar.

Zoya's response to the Instagram user

Zoya Akhtar had actually shared a long note to deny the allegations of using excerpts from Yashica Dutt's book and life in episode 5 featuring Radhika Apte as a Dalit bride. In the comments section, a user asked the filmmaker, “Zoya can you normal Muslim character in your shows. One positive story that is not oppressed.”

Listing out several examples, Zoya wrote, “Zaffar Khan and Tanveer in Luck By Chance. Imran and Laila in ZNMD. Farah Ali in Dil Dhadakne Do. Practically everyone in Gully Boy. Sarfaraz Khan and Leila Shirazi, Kabir, Faiza and Nawab have in Made In Heaven.”

Zoya Akhtar's reaction to one of her followers' comment.

Progressive Muslim characters mentioned by Zoya Akhtar

Hrithik Roshan played Zaffar Khan and Ashish Sawhny was seen as Tanveer in Luck By Chance. Farhan Akhtar had played an advertising copywriter Imran while Katrina Kaif had played the glamorous and carefree scuba instructor Laila and was even seen riding a bike in Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara. Anushka Sharma had played the dancer Farah Ali in Dil Dhadakne Do, who unlike other rich characters, lives live completely on her own terms. Both Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were Muslims in Gully Boy. While Ranveer was an aspiring rapper, Alia was his fearless doctor girlfriend who beat up a girl for flirting with him.

Made In Heaven season 2 has Shashank Arora returning as the wedding planner agency's in-house photographer Kabir Basrai, Kalki Koechlin as Adil's pregnant girlfriend Faiza and Vikrant Massey as Karan's childhood friend Nawab Khan. Among the new cast, Pulkit Samrat and Elnaaz Norouzi play the soon-to-be-married Bollywood actors Sarfaraz and Leila in episode 4 titled Love Story in Made In Heaven season 2.

