Afternoon brief: India flags threats by terror groups of Afghanistan at UNSC and all the latest news

India highlights threats posed by terror groups from Afghanistan at UNSC

India highlighted the threat to regional peace posed by terror groups operating from Afghanistan, including Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Islamic State, and called for stronger action by the Taliban set-up to deliver on counter-terrorism commitments. Read more

China censors article, censures think tank for arguing against zero-Covid policy

China has swiftly censored a Beijing-based research centre’s report disagreeing with the government’s zero-Covid strategy after it argued that the virus containment policies are disrupting trade and industry and stalling the Chinese economy. Read more

Adani, world's 3rd richest, now only behind Musk, Bezos | 5 things to know

India's business tycoon Gautam Adani has become the world's third-richest person surpassing France’s Bernard Arnault, the chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest maker of luxury goods, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Read more

Twitter celebrates KRK's arrest, wonders how happy Karan Johar must be: ‘Isiliye kal se tweet nahi kar raha’

A section of Twitter users broke into an online party after former actor and film critic Kamal Rashid Khan was arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday. Many Bollywood fans celebrated his arrest as he would often speak against the film industry and actors. Read more

Malaika Arora turns on her glam party mode in lilac sequinned top and thigh-slit bodycon skirt: Watch video

When it comes to party dressing, soft hues like lilac rarely come to our minds. However, this particular shade can easily get translated into a winner look and we have Bollywood's OG fashionista Malaika Arora's latest photoshoot as proof. Read more

'Positivity doesn't mean you go bang-bang': Gambhir, Akram's not impressed Team India's new T20I template

Team India lost a couple of early wickets in the match against Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener in Dubai. While KL Rahul was dismissed on only the second ball of the innings by Naseem Shah, captain Rohit Sharma fell while attempting to up the tempo with a lofted shot, charging down the track against spinner Mohammad Nawaz. Read more

2022 Audi Q3 SUV launched at ₹44.89 lakh, promises more premium experience

The newest Audi Q3 now has a more dominating road presence than ever before while also packing in a classier cabin. Read more

