Afternoon brief: India's veiled dig at Pak over cross-border supply of illicit weapons, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India's Permanent Ambassador to United Nations Ruchira Kamboj speaks at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting.(India at UN, NY Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Illicit weapons supplied across border: India's veiled attack on Pak at UNSC

Launching an indirect attack on Pakistan, Permanent Ambassador of India to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, said that India was facing a ‘serious challenge’ of cross-border supply of illicit weapons by means of drones. Read more

SC to examine Gujarat’s objections to sharing contents of report on ‘encounters’

The Supreme Court has agreed to examine in July the Gujarat government’s objections to sharing contents of a judicial committee’s report that found three out of the 22 “encounters” in the state between 2002 to 2006 to be fake. Read more

BCCI announces full schedule of domestic cricket season 2023-24; check Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 dates

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian cricket's domestic season will begin with the Duleep Trophy in June this year while Ranji Trophy will between January and March next year as BCCI on Tuesday announced the schedule for 2023-24 season. Read more

Sushmita Sen had heart attack after landing in Jaipur for Aarya 3 shoot, says co-star: 'She came to know about it later'

The shooting for Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya season 3 was halted after Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack earlier this year. Read more

Online jewellery shopping: 5 key factors you should consider before making a purchase

With the convenience of online shopping, buying jewellery has become easier than ever before. The online jewellery business has grown significantly due to the comfort and ease of online shopping. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inside Swara Bhasker's first birthday post wedding

On April 10, Swara Bhaskar celebrated her first birthday after her wedding with Fahad Ahmad and her family. Read more

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched in India priced from ₹3.3 crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the AMG GT 63 S E Performance four-door coupe priced from 23.3 crore onwards (ex-showroom, India). Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON