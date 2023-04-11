Illicit weapons supplied across border: India's veiled attack on Pak at UNSC

Launching an indirect attack on Pakistan, Permanent Ambassador of India to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, said that India was facing a ‘serious challenge’ of cross-border supply of illicit weapons by means of drones. India's Permanent Ambassador to United Nations Ruchira Kamboj speaks at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting.(India at UN, NY Twitter)

Speaking at the UN Security Council's open debate on “Threats to International Peace and Security Risks Stemming from Violations of Agreements Regulating the Exports of Weapons and Military Equipments” held on Monday Kamboj asserted that "certain states with dubious proliferation credentials” that collude with terrorists should be held accountable for their “misdeeds.”

“The export of weapons and military equipment in violation of international law, exacerbating geo-political tensions, cannot be ignored,” she said further.

Kamboj added that these threats increase when “certain states with dubious proliferation credentials, in view of their masked proliferation networks and deceptive procurement practices of sensitive goods and technologies, collude with terrorists and other non-state actors."

“For example, the rise in volume and the quality of the small arms acquired by terrorist organisations remind us time and again that they cannot exist without the sponsorship or support of States,” Kamboj stated.

Speaking further, she said, “we are facing a serious challenge of cross-border supply of illicit weapons using drones, which cannot be possible without active support from the authorities in control of those territories.”

However, emphasizing on India's commitment to prevent the “illegal transfer of conventional weapons” Kamboj added that the country has “established a strong legal and regulatory system to implement global non-proliferation measures.”

Many a times, India's security forces have shot down Pakistani drones carrying arms and drugs across the border. Recently, BSF had said that its troops opened fire at a suspected Pakistani drone along the International Border in Jammu. This was the second such incident since March.

In her address at the UN, Kamboj further asked the international community to “condemn such behaviour and hold such states accountable for their misdeeds.”

(With inputs from PTI)

