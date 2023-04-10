Home / World News / Deadly blast in Pakistan's Quetta; 4 killed, several injured

Deadly blast in Pakistan's Quetta; 4 killed, several injured

Reuters |
Apr 10, 2023 06:06 PM IST

Four people were killed and eight injured in a bombing targeting a police vehicle in a marketplace in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Monday

Four people were killed and eight injured in a bombing targeting a police vehicle in a marketplace in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Monday, a hospital official said.

Four people were killed and eight injured in a bombing targeting a police vehicle in a marketplace in Pakistan. (HT File Photo/Representational image)
Four people were killed and eight injured in a bombing targeting a police vehicle in a marketplace in Pakistan. (HT File Photo/Representational image)

"We have received four bodies and eight injured so far in Civil Hospital,” Wasim Baig, spokesman for the Quetta hospital told Reuters.

Senior police official Shafqat Cheema told Reuters that the target was the vehicle of the acting superintendent of police investigations which was parked in Kandahari Bazar.

He said that initial reports showed an improvised explosive device was planted in a motorcycle parked behind the officer's vehicle.

