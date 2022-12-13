Afternoon brief: IndiGo's travel advisory to passengers amid Delhi airport congestion, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amid Delhi airport congestion, IndiGo asks passengers to arrive 3.5 hours early

With the Delhi airport facing congestion including long queues and waiting time, airline carrier IndiGo has now asked its passengers to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours before their flight takes off. Read more

Panneerselvam met BJP leaders on sidelines of Gujarat oath event

O Panneerselvam (OPS), who travelled to Gujarat on Monday to witness chief minister Bhupendra Patel’s oath ceremony, also met top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the sidelines of the event but his supporters insisted that OPS didn’t discuss Tamil Nadu politics or his continuing tug-of-war with Edapaddi Palaniswami, or EPS. Read more

'Now that Rohit Sharma is not there, we are sorted. Dravid's job is easier': Kaif says Gill, KL Rahul will open

India were forced to make multiple changes to their Test squad for the Bangladesh series because of injuries to a number of their key players including Rohit Sharma. Apart from Rohit, senior pacer Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out with injuries. Read more

Harnaaz Sandhu celebrates 1st anniversary of Miss Universe win: I prayed every moment to make my country proud. Watch

The one-year celebration of Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe 2021 win is still continuing in full swing. Harnaaz bagged the coveted title in December last year and created history by bringing the crown home after 21 years. Yesterday, Harnaaz shared a video from the pageant's National Costume round on social media. Read more

Citroen's first electric car for India to be called eC3, to launch soon

Citroen has recently released a teaser of the upcoming electric car with the name eC3. The carmaker said that more details are going to be shared soon, which is expected to happen over the next few weeks leading up to its official debut. Read more

