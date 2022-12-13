Home / India News / Panneerselvam met BJP leaders on sidelines of Gujarat oath event

Panneerselvam met BJP leaders on sidelines of Gujarat oath event

india news
Updated on Dec 13, 2022 12:14 PM IST

OPS and his son, O Ravindran, made it a point to travel to Gujarat to attend chief minister Bhupendra Patel’s oath ceremony. He also spoke to top BJP leaders on the sidelines of the event

Former Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam met BJP leaders on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Monday. (ANI)
Former Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam met BJP leaders on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Monday. (ANI)
ByDivya Chandrababu

CHENNAI: O Panneerselvam (OPS), who travelled to Gujarat on Monday to witness chief minister Bhupendra Patel’s oath ceremony, also met top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the sidelines of the event but his supporters insisted that OPS didn’t discuss Tamil Nadu politics or his continuing tug-of-war with Edapaddi Palaniswami, or EPS.

EPS, the AIADMK’s interim general secretary, was invited to the oath ceremony but gave it a miss. Instead, he wrote to Bhupendra Patel. “Even though I am eager to attend the swearing-in ceremony, I am not in a position to attend the same in view of my important prior commitments on 12th Dec, 2022,” EPS said in his letter.

“I convey my best wishes and I am confident that Gujarat will continue to progress during your tenure as chief minister,” added EPS.

OPS was there, along with his son and MP O Ravindran who was also expelled from the AIADMK during the massive churning at the general council meeting of the party in June.

In video clips and photographs, OPS and his son were seen speaking with BJP chief JP Nadda and national secretary BL Santosh. In some photographs, OPS also had a saffron scarf around his neck.

“They welcomed us with saffron shawls. We did not even discuss the political situation. We only spoke of the party’s victory in Gujarat,” said a supporter of OPS, the deposed AIADMK coordinator who is struggling to reclaim his position in the party. He has also challenged the decision of the general council which threw him out of the party along with his supporters; the petition is pending in the Supreme Court.

The OPS faction received a setback last week when the Centre’s parliamentary minister Prahlad Joshi acknowledged EPS as the interim general secretary and invited him for the all-party meeting which included chief minister and DMK president M K Stalin in Delhi.

OPS is learnt to have protested being kept out of the meeting by Prahlad Joshi.

“OPS said when the Election Commission and Supreme Court have not recognised EPS as the AIADMK’s only leader, how could they invite only him (EPS),” said a veteran AIADMK leader, adding that they will be able to get a sense of the BJP’s thinking once OPS gets a reply.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out