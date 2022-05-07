Afternoon brief: LPG cylinder price breaches 1,000 mark in several cities and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Cooking gas price hiked by ₹50 per cylinder; jumps to ₹1,000 mark

Cooking gas on Saturday became costlier by ₹50 per cylinder with the second rate hike in less than two months pushing the price for about 289 million households to over ₹1,000 per 14.2 kg refill in many places, mainly because of the rising international energy costs due to the Ukraine war. Read More

Cyclone Asani likely to form over Bay of Bengal: Landfall, other things to know

A low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea is set to turn into a cyclone - to be named Asani - by Sunday and may move north towards India's eastern coast, the India Meteorological Department has said. Read More

Stalin's top announcements to mark 1 year as Tamil Nadu chief minister

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday made several announcements as the DMK government completes one year. Read More

Long Covid risk worse after Delta than Omicron, shows data

The risk of lingering symptoms after Covid-19 appears influenced by the strain of coronavirus that caused the infection, according to an analysis from the U.K., where an estimated 1.8 million people reported experiencing long Covid in early April. Read More

'Where's the desperation? They dug their own grave': Pietersen, Sehwag lash out at Hardik, Tewatia for GT's loss vs MI

For the first time in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) Gujarat Titans were off to a brilliant start with the opening pair of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill scoring a century stand along with their respective half-centuries. Read More

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness box office day 1: Another big win for Hollywood in India, earns ₹27.5 cr

Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had a great first day at the box office in India. Read More

Yoga expert on early morning rituals to reduce stress and boost happiness

Morning is the time to start with a clean slate and set the tone for the entire day. Starting on a stressful note could often mean a day spent in a mess, while a relaxed and well-regimented morning could ensure not only a smooth but a happy day.Read More

Man sits outside house, waits for wife coming home from hospital after six months. Watch

There are certain videos on the Internet that are absolutely wholesome. Those are also the videos that more often than not also leave people emotional. Read More

