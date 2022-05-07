Man sits outside house, waits for wife coming home from hospital after six months. Watch

There are certain videos on the Internet that are absolutely wholesome. Those are also the videos that more often than not also leave people emotional. This video recent shared is a perfect fit to that category. The video shows a man waiting for his wife coming home from hospital.

The Instagram page Good New Movement posted the video. They also shared a caption to explain what the clip shows. “Husband finds out that after six long months in the hospital, his wife is finally coming home. He's so excited that he sits outside waiting for her arrival,” they wrote.

The video opens to show an elderly man sitting outside his home. He is visibly impatient and is seen glancing towards a road. This goes on for some time, until an ambulance enters the road and stops right in front of him. The rest of the video shows him reuniting with his wife.

Take a look at the video that is all about love:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 61,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Many shared how the video left them emotional.

“Texting my wife I love her right now,” wrote an Instagram user. “Okay, I was trying to watch a nice video while eating pretzels. Now I’m sobbing while eating pretzels,” posted another. “Listen I JUST finished washing my face, bruising my teeth, freshening up and all that good stuff... and now look what you did! This is so precious,” expressed a third. “I want a love like that,” shared a fouth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

