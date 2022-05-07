Home / India News / Stalin's 5 announcements to mark 1 year as Tamil Nadu chief minister
Stalin's 5 announcements to mark 1 year as Tamil Nadu chief minister

MK Stalin's DMK was elected to power last year with a huge mandate. 
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin addresses the state assembly.&nbsp;
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin addresses the state assembly. 
Published on May 07, 2022 11:12 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday made five big announcements as the DMK government completes one year. Breakfast scheme for government school students for classes 1-5, schools of excellence, medical check-up of school students, PHC (Public health centre)-like centres in urban areas and the expansion of 'CM in your constituency scheme' were the five announcements the 69-year-old leader made in the state assembly, news agency ANI reported.

The ‘CM-in-your-constituency’ scheme is a public grievance redressal scheme that will now be expanded across all the constituencies of the southern state.

mk stalin
