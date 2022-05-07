Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hops on a bus, speaks to people about 1 year of governance

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday morning hopped on to a public bus to enjoy a ride in Chennai with the people of his state as his government completes one year. The 69-year-old leader is known for his zeal to break away from the routines of a chief minister to touch base with the public.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed the DMK chief traveling with locals. According to the news agency, while he surveyed the condition of the bus, he also spoke with passengers and the conductor on one year of his governance.

He was later seen paying respects to his father and ex chief minister Karunanidhi and DMK founder CN Annadurai at their Marina Beach memorial.

The DMK-Congress alliance scored a big win last year in the state elections for the 234-member assembly. Before that, the DMK had not been in power in the state for nearly a decade.

In February, the ruling party got another shot in the arm by registering a huge win in the urban local body polls. Three kinds of urban local bodies — corporations, municipalities and town panchayats — went to polls during these elections. The DMK managed to get 69.3% of the corporation seats, 61% of the municipality seats and 57.6% of the town panchayat seats.

Ever since he assumed office, Stalin has been known for reaching out to the people in unusual ways. Last year, he stopped by for a cup of roadside tea while he was out for a cycle ride.

In another incident, he was seen stopping his car and distributing masks amid Covid surge.

(With inputs from ANI)

