Afternoon brief: Maoist platoon commander with 3L bounty killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.
The police have reportedly recovered a pistol, a 5-kg improvised explosive device, and items of daily use from the site of the encounter. (File photo)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 12:47 PM IST
Chhattisgarh: Maoist platoon commander with 3L bounty killed in encounter

A Maoist platoon commander, carrying a reward of 3 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Dantewada, Bastar late on Tuesday, the police confirmed today. Read more

Pathan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan finally announces comeback film, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham introduce him

Shah Rukh Khan has shared the first teaser for Pathan. The film marks his comeback to movies after almost four years. Pathan is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh plays a spy in the action-thriller. Read more

IND vs SL: Kapil Dev's record in danger as Ravichandran Ashwin eyes massive feat in Mohali

India bowler Ravichandran Ashwin is regarded as a world-class spinner and his stellar show in the red-ball format speaks volume of the talent the 35-year-old possess. The carrom-ball specialist has so far played 84 Tests, in which he has picked 430 wickets at an average of 24.38. Read more

Man shares heartening story of his mother finding love and getting married again

It is never too late to find love and get married regardless of age and social conventions. Like this 52-year-old woman who found love and got married again after her husband’s death and battling cancer. Her story was shared by her son Jimeet Gandhi, who is settled in Dubai, on LinkedIn a week ago and it has received over 73,000 likes - and still counting. Read more

Govt evacuates all Indians from Kyiv; Students laud India's ‘Operation Ganga’

Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, India will operate 26 flights over the next three days to fly back Indian citizens who have moved from Ukraine to neighbouring countries. Watch more

Wednesday, March 02, 2022
