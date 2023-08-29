Afternoon brief: Miss World 2023 to be held in Kashmir, CEO says ‘emotional for us’; and all the latest news

Miss World 2023 to be held in Kashmir, CEO says ‘emotional for us’. Details Kashmir will be hosting the 71st edition of Miss World in December, Miss World CEO Julia Eric Morely announced on Monday. “Truthfully, I am so happy. It is emotional for us, to see such beauty,” Morely, who is on a Kashmir visit, told the media. The 71st Miss World 2023 press conference was held in India's Kashmir on Monday. Read Here. Miss World Karolina Bielawska, Miss world India Sini Shetty, Miss World America Shree Saini, Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena, Miss World England Jessica Gagen and others during a press conference at Kashmir International Convention Centre (KICC) in Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)

World's first case of live parasitic worm found in Australian woman's brain: ‘Alive and wriggling’

In the world's first case, an eight cm live worm was pulled out from the brain of a 64-year-old Australian woman during a surgery, the doctors said. The woman had been admitted to the Australian National University (ANU) and Canberra Hospital, where after suffering from several health issues for a long time. Read Here.

'Waha nahi kar sakta': Neeraj Chopra refuses to sign on Indian flag to keep its dignity, gives autograph on fan's sleeve

Neeraj Chopra is an icon, an ambassador and a role model in every possible way. His exploits with the javelin in hand are more than enough to put him right up there among the best-ever sportspersons of India but it is his actions, words, and demeanour away from the track and field that place him on a pedestal very few can even dream of, let alone reach. Neeraj, who became the first Indian to win gold at the World Athletics Championships with an 88.17m throw in the men's javelin final at Budapest in Hungary, won hearts with multiple gestures during and after the event. Read Here.

Unlocking lasting love: Discover the power of rituals in strengthening your relationship

Do you remember the last time you and your partner ate dinner without screens or went for a long walk in the park under the stars? In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, we often forget to celebrate the little things in our lives and our relationships. Rituals of connection are an important tool to regulate your relationship and cultivate the scheduled nurturing of your bond. Rituals, both large and small, can be a key element in helping to ensure that your love is a lasting one. Read Here.

Happy birthday Nagarjuna: Things to know about the dashing, evergreen actor

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao was born on 29 August 1959. Apart from being an actor, he is also a film producer, television host and businessman. Nagarjuna has acted in Telugu cinema as well as some Hindi and Tamil language films. He has won nine Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Awards, three Filmfare Awards South and two National Film Awards. He won Best Film in Telugu for Ninne Belladatta (1996) and Best Actor for Annamayya (1997). Read Here.

ISRO to send Aditya-L1 on Sun mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that it will launch Aditya-L1, India's first Sun mission from Sriharikota on September 2. Here are some important things you need to know about the mission. See Here.

