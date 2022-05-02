Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afternoon brief: Modi's 8 years of 'misgovernance' is case study, says Rahul Gandhi, and all the latest news
india news

Afternoon brief: Modi's 8 years of ‘misgovernance’ is case study, says Rahul Gandhi, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(Shrikant Singh)
Published on May 02, 2022 12:54 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

‘A case study’: Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Modi over power crisis, inflation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, coming down heavily on the Centre over the power crisis, unemployment, farmers' issues and inflation. Read more

IPL 2022: Captain MS Dhoni left furious after Mukesh Choudhary bowls a wide delivery in final over against SRH - WATCH

MS Dhoni returned as the captain of Chennai Super Kings and the team bounced back to winning ways on Sunday. Read more 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title song: Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba tap dances, does the moonwalk. Watch

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title song is out and has Kartik Aaryan in a black suit, showing some stylish dance moves with a mix of tap dancing and moonwalk. Read more

TVS Ntorq 125 XT launched at 1.02 lakh, comes loaded with tech. Check details

Motor Company has launched the Ntorq 125 XT scooter in the country at 1,02,823 (exshowroom, Delhi). Read more

Green flags to look for in romantic relationship and find if it has long-term potential, according to psychologist

Apart from the emotional bonds we create with our friends and family, romantic relationships are one of the most fulfilling aspects of our life. Read more

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

Topics
rahul gandhi congress inflation power crisis
