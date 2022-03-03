Afternoon brief: Mumbai police extern two ‘drug queens’ all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In rare move, Mumbai police extern two ‘drug queens’

The Mumbai Police have banished for a year two women in their 30s from the city for allegedly running a network of drug peddlers in the absence of their jailed husbands, said a police officer on Thursday. It is rare for police to take such preventive action against women offenders. Generally, habitual criminals face externment. Read more

1 million have fled Ukraine as Russian forces capture port city Kherson

The United Nations' refugee agency said on Thursday that one million have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its attack on February 24. The agency predicts four million could eventually leave the war-ravaged country. Read more

Virat Kohli's 100th Test: Five most fiery press conferences of former India captain's career

Apart from being recognised as one of the best batters in the world, Virat Kohli has also gained a reputation of having perfected the art of sending messages through his interactions with the media, particularly during Test series. Read more.

Bedhadak: Karan Johar shares posters, announces Shanaya Kapoor's debut movie with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada

As promised, Karan Johar made a film announcement on social media on Thursday morning. He took to Twitter to share posters for Dharma Production's next film, Bedhadak. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will make the acting debuts of Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. Read more

Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI launched at starting price of ₹16.19 lakh. Check details

Skoda Slavia was launched earlier this week at a starting price of 10.69 lakh (ex showroom) but if you want the significantly more capable 1.5-litre TSI engine instead of the more affordable 1.0-litre motor, the pricing for you starts at 16.19 lakh (ex showroom). Read more

