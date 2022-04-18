Afternoon brief: Nadda accuses opposition of building narrative against BJP, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nadda hits out at Opposition parties, accuses them of building narrative against BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Monday lashed out at the Opposition for blaming his party for communal violence in the country and said the February-March assembly elections in five states should serve as an “eye-opener” for those thriving on “vote bank politics.” Read more

'Never seen before' riots in Sweden over Quran burnings | Watch

Three people in the Swedish city of Norrkoping needed medical attention after being hit by police bullets during clashes between police and protesters following Quran burnings that caused riots in several Swedish towns over the Easter weekend. In some places counter-protesters attacked police ahead of planned right-wing extremist demonstrations. Watch more

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' overseas player tests Covid-19 positive, squad's travel to Pune for next match delayed

An overseas player in the Delhi Capitals team has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the franchise to delay its travel to Pune for its next IPL match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. It is understood that an Australian all-rounder showed some symptoms and a Rapid Antigen Test was performed which came positive. Read more

Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar sends scentless soap to Anushka Sharma, says asking 'why' is not part of our culture

Ranveer Singh is setting the mood for his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor's onscreen avatar Jayeshbhai has sent his Band Baaja Baaraat co-star Anushka Sharma a scentless soap along with a letter. Anushka shared a picture of herself holding the nameless soap in her hand and a glimpse of the letter sent to her. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor goes tea leaves-plucking and zip-lining during Tamil Nadu getaway, shares stunning pics: See here

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently jetted off to Ooty in Tamil Nadu with her friend Orhan Awatramani for a short getaway. According to reports, Janhvi joined her sister Khushi Kapoor there. Khushi is shooting for her debut project - Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archie comics. Read more