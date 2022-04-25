Afternoon brief: NCP leader seeks Shah nod to read scriptures of all faith near PM's residence, and all the latest news

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
File photo of NCP MP Fahmida Hasan Khan. (ANI)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 01:00 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Now, NCP leader wants Shah nod to read scriptures of all faith outside PM's residence

A senior functionary of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah. Read more 

Sri Lanka stock exchange halts trade again as shares see massive plunge

The share market in crisis-torn Sri Lanka plunged nearly 13 per cent leading to halting of trade for the second time this month. Read more

'In Australia, he'll be like a rabbit caught in headlights': Gavaskar slams MI star's 'miserable' batting in LSG game

Their only issue heading into the 2022 Indian Premier League was their lack of spin options. Read more

Neha Dhupia does yoga with her son in adorable yoga session, Katrina Kaif and Karisma Kapoor react: See pics here

Actor Neha Dhupia is committed to her well being and keeping herself fit. Read more 

PM Modi-Macron meeting in May; Submarines, Indo Pacific high on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election. Watch more

 

 

 

