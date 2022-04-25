Neha Dhupia does yoga with her son in adorable yoga session, Katrina Kaif and Karisma Kapoor react: See pics here

Actor Neha Dhupia is committed to her well being and keeping herself fit. The proof is there on the star's Instagram profile, where she regularly updates her followers about her workout sessions. And it seems the dedication runs in the family. The star took to her Instagram page today to share snippets from her early morning yoga session, during which, she was joined by an adorable partner - her son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. The post will serve you the perfect dose of Monday motivation and inspire you to roll out your yoga mats.

On April 25, Neha shared pictures of herself doing yoga at her home. The post showed the actor's son Guriq joining her during the workout session. She captioned the post, "My Monday motivation Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi." While Neha practised yoga's Downward Dog Pose or the Adho Mukha Svanasana, her son Guriq tried to copy his mom. We have to say he nailed it too. Scroll ahead to check out heartwarming photos. (Also Read: Neha Dhupia lays fashion cues to keep it hot this winter in ₹28k velvet kaftan)

Neha, who is married to Angad Bedi, did the Downward Dog Pose or Adho Mukha Svanasana by forming a downward V with her body, feet and palms lying flat on the floor and hips raised in the air. The mother-of-two donned a yellow tank top and black tights with a messy bun and a fitness watch for her workout look.

Downward Dog Pose or Adho Mukha Svanasana Benefits:

Downward Dog Pose or Adho Mukha Svanasana stretches the lower body, including the hamstrings, calves, and ankles. It strengthens the upper body, stimulates blood flow, improves posture and calms the mind. Additionally, it is a great pose to rest the spine between backbends and forward bends.

After Neha shared the post, it garnered several likes and comments within minutes of posting. Katrina Kaif reacted to the post by dropping a heart emoticon. Karisma Kapoor wrote, "So cute." Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Mahsha'Allah love love love."

See some of the comments:

Comments on post shared by Neha Dhupia.

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second child, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, in October 2021. They got married in May 2018 in a private ceremony and welcomed their first child Mehr in November that year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON