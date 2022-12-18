Afternoon brief: ‘No bigger achievement than this’, says Gehlot on 4 years of Rajasthan govt, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ashok Gehlot on 'no bigger achievement', four years of government in Rajasthan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There’s no anti-incumbency in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asserted on Sunday as the Congress marked four years of his government in the state that has recently witnessed infighting linked to the ruling party. Read more

'Congress may have survived if Digvijaya Singh was at helm': Madhya Pradesh minister. Watch

The Congress’s government in Madhya Pradesh might not have collapsed in 2020 if Digvijaya Singh was at the helm, a state minister has said, taking potshots at former chief minister and Singh’s party colleague - Kamal Nath. Read more

US software giant Salesforce CEO says employees hired in pandemic have lower productivity

Salesforce co-chief executive officer Marc Benioff has said that the employees hired during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021 and 2022 are facing low productivity. He asked for a feedback on why such a situation had arisen. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Failing while attempting weight loss? Here are tips to succeed in diet

The season of fitness resolutions, diets, health goals is knocking at our doors as we await a fresh start to a New Year and like each year, we will promise ourselves (while, some also promise their partners, fitness trainers, gym buddies, nutritionists, neighbors, etc.) to do better than the previous year, to not give up. Read more

Web Stories | Vaani Kapoor's Voguish looks

How Australia's big win against South Africa puts India back in contention for a place in World Test Championship final

Team India claimed their first overseas series win in 2022 as they thrashed Bangladesh by 188 runs at Chattogram to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON