'Congress may have survived if Digvijaya Singh was at helm': Madhya Pradesh minister. Watch

The Congress’s government in Madhya Pradesh might not have collapsed in 2020 if Digvijaya Singh was at the helm, a state minister has said, taking potshots at former chief minister and Singh’s party colleague - Kamal Nath. Two years back, Kamal Nath’s resignation from the chief minister’s post followed Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit from the grand old party along with his loyalists. Later, Shivraj Singh Chouhan formed a government in the state as the BJP returned to power.

“There is a huge difference between how Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath ji function,” Madhya Pradesh Minister Govind Singh Rajput is heard telling ANI in a video. “I have heard this - ‘When a plant bows under the pressure of strong winds, it does not break. But those who try to stand tall break under the pressure,” he further says. “This is the difference between the functioning of the two leaders.”

Referring to the recent show of unity when the two former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers were seen hugging at an event where they shared stage with Rahul Gandhi, the BJP leader further said: “It was a message for ‘we’. But that ‘we’ soon became ‘I’ when only Kamal Nath was seen in some party posters. The poster does not even have Rahul Gandhi.”

#WATCH | "There is a vast difference between the work style of Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath...Had Digvijaya Singh been CM (of MP) perhaps Govt (of Congress) wouldn't have gone out of power. The nature of Kamal Nath caused harm to Congress," says MP Minister Govind Singh Rajput. pic.twitter.com/6Ve2oqebsQ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 18, 2022

“The Congress always indulges in the politics of ‘me’. Whereas the BJP focuses on ‘we, and us’ and ‘development for all’,” the BJP leader is further heard saying in the video.

Madhya Pradesh is set to elect a new government next year and the BJP has stressed in the past that it has delivered during its tenure. The grand old party has, however, slammed the ruling party several times, accusing it of targeting “democratically elected governments”.

(With inputs from ANI)

