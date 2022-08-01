Afternoon brief: Parliament witnesses protests, disruptions yet again, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Protests, disruptions in Parliament again, Sanjay Raut’s arrest brought up

The proceedings in both houses of Parliament were disrupted on Monday yet again after last week’s din. Discussions on price rise of essentials - which has been affecting common people - was expected but the houses were adjourned briefly amid sloganeering by opposition MPs. Read more

16 million Bal Aadhaars issued, scheme to go national

The Baal Aadhaar scheme to provide unique identification numbers to children aged up to five is slated to go national as 16 million cards have been issued under it to make it easier to identify benefits that they may be entitled to at the preschool level, officials familiar with the matter said. Read more

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today in CWG Birmingham?

After an eventful Day 2 at the Commonwealth Games 2022, where the Indian contingent won four medals, all in weightlifting, the nation increased their tally to six on Day 3 with young Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli winning two golds in men's 67kg and men's 73kg weightlifting events respectively. Read more

Mumtaz talks about not marrying Shammi Kapoor during live chat: 'He wanted me to give up my career'

Yesteryear star Mumtaz, who celebrated her 75th birthday on Sunday, has said that she can dance in a film even now, but added that she cannot ‘fly like Jackie Shroff’s son'. She was referring to dancing skills that Tiger Shroff displays in his performances. Read more

Diabetes: Nutritionist on healthy fats to regulate blood sugar levels

Diabetes can be prevented from turning deadly by finding ways to manage blood sugar levels. Uncontrolled glucose levels can invite a range of worrying health issues from heart problems, vision loss to kidney disease. Read more

Toyota Innova MPV finds 10 lakh homes, hits major sales milestone

Toyota Motors currently offers the Innova Crysta MPV in India in as many as 18 variants. The starting price for this flagship MPV is ₹16.52 lakh and goes up to ₹24.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Read more

