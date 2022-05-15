Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afternoon brief: Severe heatwave conditions likely to prevail in Delhi, says IMD, and all the latest news

A mirage seen along Rajpath, as the temperature soared in New Delhi.
Published on May 15, 2022 12:48 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Severe heatwave conditions likely to prevail in Delhi, says IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday has forecast severe heatwave conditions in isolated areas of the national capital. Read more  

N.Korea's Covid toll at 42; Shanghai to gradually open businesses: Top updates

The total number of Covid-19 cases across the globe is nearing 521 million including over 6.2 million deaths, 475.3 million recoveries. Read more

'Ban Ambedkar, Periyar...': Prof. Ravi Kant Chandan defends remarks on Kashi

Lucknow University Hindi professor, Ravi Kant Chandan, is facing right-wing fire for his alleged derogatory remarks. Watch here

Tendulkar recalls Mumbai Indians memories with Andrew Symonds in heartfelt tribute; Kohli 'shocked and saddened'

The cricket fraternity is mourning the loss of Andrew Symonds, who has tragically died in a car accident. Read more 

