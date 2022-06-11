Afternoon brief: Sena alleges horse-trading as BJP wins 3 Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
BJP's victory in Rajya Sabha elections through ‘horse trading': Shiv Sena's Raut
Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday attributed the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in three Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra to horse trading. Read more
Ambulance, stretcher, walker, court: Parties pull out all stops to get MLAs to cast votes
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition parties and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) went all out to marshal their forces on Friday polling day. Read more
Karnataka cops shoot at murder accused amid escape bid, 3 policemen hurt
In Karnataka, an attempt to catch two men accused of murder led to a tense standoff as three cops were left injured amid the firing. Read more
'No one knows what I went through during those 6 months': Hardik Pandya recalls 'sacrifices' before IPL 2022 return
Team India faced a 7-wicket loss on its return to international action on Thursday against South Africa. Read more
Mahima Chaudhry finds it strange how Kurukshetra mates Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar also got cancer
Actor Mahima Chaudhry has opened up about being inspired by Sanjay Dutt while recuperating from breast cancer. Read more