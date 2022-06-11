Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afternoon brief: Sena alleges horse-trading as BJP wins 3 Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra, and all the latest news
Afternoon brief: Sena alleges horse-trading as BJP wins 3 Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut HT File Photo
Updated on Jun 11, 2022 01:01 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

BJP's victory in Rajya Sabha elections through ‘horse trading': Shiv Sena's Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday attributed the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in three Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra to horse trading. Read more 

Ambulance, stretcher, walker, court: Parties pull out all stops to get MLAs to cast votes

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition parties and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) went all out to marshal their forces on Friday polling day. Read more  

Karnataka cops shoot at murder accused amid escape bid, 3 policemen hurt

In Karnataka, an attempt to catch two men accused of murder led to a tense standoff as three cops were left injured amid the firing. Read more

'No one knows what I went through during those 6 months': Hardik Pandya recalls 'sacrifices' before IPL 2022 return

Team India faced a 7-wicket loss on its return to international action on Thursday against South Africa. Read more 

Mahima Chaudhry finds it strange how Kurukshetra mates Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar also got cancer

Actor Mahima Chaudhry has opened up about being inspired by Sanjay Dutt while recuperating from breast cancer. Read more

 

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
shiv sena rajya sabha mva sanjay raut
