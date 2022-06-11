Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka cops shoot at murder accused amid escape bid, 3 policemen hurt
bengaluru news

Karnataka cops shoot at murder accused amid escape bid, 3 policemen hurt

  • Cops in Mulki, Mangaluru, fired shots at two murder suspects who tried to escape on Saturday morning. Both the accused were injured in the legs while three police men also sustained injuries.
The two accused were arrested in the murder case of a rowdy sheeter called Raja alias Raghavendra. (ANI Image)
The two accused were arrested in the murder case of a rowdy sheeter called Raja alias Raghavendra. (ANI Image)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 12:15 PM IST
Copy Link
ByYamini C S | Edited by Swati Bhasin

In Karnataka, an attempt to catch two men accused of murder led to a tense standoff as three cops were left injured amid the firing.

The incident took place in Mulki, near the outskirts of Mangaluru. Cops had to fire shots at two men as they attempted to escape.

Both the accused suffered injuries in their legs, while three police personnel were also injured, news agency ANI reported, citing an official.

Police reportedly fired three rounds of shots - one in the air and the other two at the accused. N Shashikumar, the CP of Mangaluru City told ANI that both the accused were shot in the legs, while three police personnel also suffered injuries.

Image by news agency ANI shows damage to police van's windshield in the crossfire in Mangaluru on Saturday.
Image by news agency ANI shows damage to police van's windshield in the crossfire in Mangaluru on Saturday.

According to a local reports, the two accused were arrested in the murder case of called Raja alias Raghavendra and were leading the police to other accused in the case, when they suddenly fired at the cops.

The accused then reportedly tried to flee the spot. The incident occurred near the Global Heritage layout of Mulki.

The accused have been identified as Arjun Moodushedde and Manoj alias Bindas Manoj by the local news website. The police personnel who fired at the legs of both accused included Central Crime Branch (CCB) police inspector Mahesh Prasad, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka. crime
karnataka. crime
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out