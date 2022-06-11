Karnataka cops shoot at murder accused amid escape bid, 3 policemen hurt
- Cops in Mulki, Mangaluru, fired shots at two murder suspects who tried to escape on Saturday morning. Both the accused were injured in the legs while three police men also sustained injuries.
In Karnataka, an attempt to catch two men accused of murder led to a tense standoff as three cops were left injured amid the firing.
The incident took place in Mulki, near the outskirts of Mangaluru. Cops had to fire shots at two men as they attempted to escape.
Both the accused suffered injuries in their legs, while three police personnel were also injured, news agency ANI reported, citing an official.
Police reportedly fired three rounds of shots - one in the air and the other two at the accused. N Shashikumar, the CP of Mangaluru City told ANI that both the accused were shot in the legs, while three police personnel also suffered injuries.
According to a local reports, the two accused were arrested in the murder case of called Raja alias Raghavendra and were leading the police to other accused in the case, when they suddenly fired at the cops.
The accused then reportedly tried to flee the spot. The incident occurred near the Global Heritage layout of Mulki.
The accused have been identified as Arjun Moodushedde and Manoj alias Bindas Manoj by the local news website. The police personnel who fired at the legs of both accused included Central Crime Branch (CCB) police inspector Mahesh Prasad, it added.
-
