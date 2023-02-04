Afternoon brief: Survey charts PM Modi at top among most popular world leaders, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi becomes most popular world leader, leaves Biden, Sunak behind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the most liked leader in the world with an approval rating of above 75%. The political intelligence company Morning Consult released a list of world leaders trending on the basis of their approval ratings among 22 nations that it surveyed. Read more

Centre raises minimum download speed of broadband connectivity to 2 Mbps

The Centre has changed the definition of broadband connectivity by raising the minimum download speed to 2 Mbps (megabits per second). Read more

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Bride-to-be leaves for Jaisalmer. Watch video

Bride-to-be Kiara Advani was all smiles as she was spotted at the Kalina airport on Saturday evening. The actor is all set to tie the knot with Sidharth Malhotra, though neither of them have even confirmed their relationship yet. Read more

Do your lungs gasp for breath? ARDS could be the villain

People have been hearing more about Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), especially after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic still, there is not much awareness about this serious health condition which has a high risk of mortality. Read more

Students learn sign language from teacher to communicate with cafe worker. Watch

The internet is full of heartwarming stories that never fail to make us smile. Now, another wholesome story that has gone viral on Twitter shows several students learning and using sign language to communicate with their cafeteria worker. Read more

'There was a Rohit camp and a Virat camp. Ravi called them both and said...': How Shastri reacted to Kohli vs Rohit saga

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the two alpha males of Indian cricket. The two senior-most cricketers of the team, Kohli and Rohit go back a long way. They have been playing together for the Indian team since 2008, and over the years have not only contributed immensely to its growth but even stitched memorable partnerships together. Read more

