Afternoon brief: Did Tamil Nadu BJP leader quit or he was expelled? This and all the latest news

Slipper hurled at TN minister: BJP leader says 'quitting', party says 'expelled'

Hours after Bharatiya Janata Party Madurai district chief P Saravanan late on Saturday night said he was quitting the BJP as some party workers were accused of hurling a slipper at Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan's car at Madurai airport, state BJP president said that Saravanan has been expelled from the party. Read more

'He said, 'Bat like you’re eating prawns'. It was like cricket was his hobby': NZ great on Sehwag's epic batting advice

The Indian Premier League (IPL) did not just offer young and uncapped cricketers a chance to rub shoulders with international stars, but it brought cricket together as it gave international cricketers a chance to bond over those two months of riveting cricket action. And over the years of the tournament, many overseas starts have managed to create special bond with Indian cricketers and have had their fair share of fond memories. Read more

Loved Deepika Padukone's dapper powersuit for attending Laal Singh Chaddha screening with Ranveer Singh? It costs ₹58k

The screening of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha was a starry affair. Many Bollywood stars attended the event, including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who came with their family members. The couple posed for the paparazzi while smiling brightly for the cameras and holding each other. While Deepika chose a dapper pastel green powersuit for the occasion, Ranveer complemented her in an all-black avatar. If you loved Deepika's boss-babe attire, you are not alone. Read more

Ola confirms new electric car, electric scooter and EV battery for August 15

Ola Electric is all set to make some big announcements on the country's 75th Independence Day,i.e., tomorrow. While a recent Twitter post by the company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had confirmed that the EV maker will debut its first electric four-wheeler tomorrow, another tweet by a top official has confirmed that the other two announcements to be made by Ola Electric tomorrow will be related to its new EV battery and a new electric scooter. Read more

Dia Mirza holds son Avyaan in her arms as she poses by the sea in Goa. See pic

Actor Dia Mirza is currently vacationing in Goa. The actor shared a picture from there on her Instagram handle, which also featured her son Avyaan Azaad. The picture comes just a few days after she shared a video of Avyaan saying ‘mumma’ for the first time. Read more

