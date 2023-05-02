Afternoon brief: Ukraine expresses ‘regret’ over Goddess Kali tweet, and all the latest news

Ukraine minister expresses ‘regret’ over Goddess Kali tweet: ‘Respect Indian…’

Ukraine's first deputy minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzheppar on Tuesday expressed regret a day after a morphed image of a female figure - allegedly depicting Goddess Kali tweeted by the Ukrainian defence ministry triggered outrage. Read More

Seven bodies found in Oklahoma search for missing teens: Media reports

Seven bodies were found in the US state of Oklahoma on Monday during a police search for two missing teenagers, US media reported. The victims were not identified and authorities did not say whether they included the missing 14-year-old and 16-year-old girls, who were said to have been seen with a convicted sex offender, The New York Times reported. Report

AR Rahman breaks silence after Pune police stopped his show midway, shares clip of cop on stage. Watch

Music composer AR Rahman broke his silence after the Pune police stopped his show midway recently in the city. The show was stopped as it went past the permissible time of 10 pm. Read More

World Asthma Day 2023: Signs and symptoms of allergic and exercise-induced asthma, how to prevent

Asthma is a chronic lung condition which is characterised by narrowing of airways due to swelling and increased production of mucus inside the airways. Wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, cough are among the main symptoms of an asthma attack. Read More

Tiger drinks water from the middle of the road, halts traffic. Watch

Lately, there have been multiple occurrences of human-wildlife interactions. These instances range from animals wandering into hospitals to even entering someone's house. Read More

BCCI takes strict action against Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Naveen-ul-Haq, punishes them for ugly fight in IPL 2023

BCCI took strict action against Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. Read More

